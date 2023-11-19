Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

