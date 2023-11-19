Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 266,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

