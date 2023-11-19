Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $162,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.