Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $123,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.08 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

