Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $113,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

