Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BUG stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

