Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 626 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

