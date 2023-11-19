Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in RB Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $293,135 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

