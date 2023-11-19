Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 970 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $129.89 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

