Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after buying an additional 504,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

