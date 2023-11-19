Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

