Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

