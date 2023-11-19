Medtronic (MDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY24 guidance at $5.08-5.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.08-$5.16 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 108.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 316.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

