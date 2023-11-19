Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $272.10 and last traded at $272.73. 38,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 329,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $242.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

