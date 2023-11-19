Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

