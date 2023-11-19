Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 190.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

