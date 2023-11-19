MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, John Joseph Johnston sold 2,841 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,511.70.

On Monday, August 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370.00.

MaxCyte Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $429.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MXCT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.