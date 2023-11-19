Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.96) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 142.09% and a negative return on equity of 108.21%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

