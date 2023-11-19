MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.46.

MTZ stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

