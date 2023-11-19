Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.37. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,699,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.