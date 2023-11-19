Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
