Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50 and a beta of 0.93. Marks Electrical Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Marks Electrical Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.