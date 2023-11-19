Mark Anthony Hernandez Purchases 2,619 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 835 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $15,197.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 174 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $3,245.10.

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $15,317.00.

Eastern Price Performance

Eastern stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.09. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.