Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.