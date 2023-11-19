Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Up 2.3%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

