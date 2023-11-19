Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.9-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.02 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

