Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Macy’s traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 3,231,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,145,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of other analysts have also commented on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.