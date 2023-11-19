MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

Shares of MGNX opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $1,052,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,442,605.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

