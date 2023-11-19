Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

