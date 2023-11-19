London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,717.50 ($119.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday.

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,550 ($105.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,298.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,328.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,066.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($108.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

