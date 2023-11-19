Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $29,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Logitech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.1 %

LOGI opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

