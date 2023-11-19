loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.75. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 18,096 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Frank Martell purchased 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,774.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,226,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,774.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,207 shares of company stock worth $158,614 and have sold 32,148 shares worth $58,082. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $558.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.