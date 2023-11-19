Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lion Price Performance

Shares of Lion stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Lion has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIOPF

Lion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.