LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
