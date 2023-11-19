LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

