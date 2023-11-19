Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,655 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

