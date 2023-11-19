Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:LICY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

