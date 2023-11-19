Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a twelve month low of $82.73 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

