Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.