LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.23% and a negative net margin of 557.33%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVTX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

