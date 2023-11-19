Laurentian Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$6.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.67.

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$907.58 million, a PE ratio of -190.50, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

