Lance A. Soliday Sells 477 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.