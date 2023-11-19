Kohl’s (KSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.10-$2.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 7.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.