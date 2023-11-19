Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

