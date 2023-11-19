Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $155,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.