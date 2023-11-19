Khalid Islam Purchases 20,492 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Khalid Islam bought 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.48.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.41.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

