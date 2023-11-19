Khalid Islam Purchases 20,492 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Khalid Islam bought 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.48.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %
Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.41.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.