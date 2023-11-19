Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.70. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.