K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.97.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.