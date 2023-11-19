JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,227 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after purchasing an additional 847,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,340 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.