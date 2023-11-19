JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 168,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

