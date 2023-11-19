JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $37.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

RBLX stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

