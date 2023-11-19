JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $125.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

